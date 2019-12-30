PlayChip 24 Hour Volume Reaches $102.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. PlayChip has a market cap of $9.06 million and $102.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.06101610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029848 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036675 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001263 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PLA is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

