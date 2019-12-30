PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Trading Up 15.5% This Week

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market cap of $4.38 million and $830,656.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01351137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00124174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

