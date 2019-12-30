PlayGame Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $455.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. PlayGame has a market cap of $201,882.00 and $455.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,053,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

