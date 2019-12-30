Playkey (PKT) Price Reaches $0.0208 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 5% against the dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $289,831.00 and approximately $15,929.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Playkey

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

