POA (POA) Market Cap Tops $2.53 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, Binance and HitBTC. POA has a market cap of $2.53 million and $29,561.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POA has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

POA Coin Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

