Polymath Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Koinex, Upbit and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00588519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009867 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,408,920 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, DDEX, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Koinex, Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Huobi and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.