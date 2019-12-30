PolySwarm (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $9,521.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

