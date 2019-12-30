Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Populous has a market cap of $19.20 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00004949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Kucoin, Binance and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.01340398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LATOKEN, Binance, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Kucoin, DragonEX, OKEx, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

