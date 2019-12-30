Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

PSTL opened at $17.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 57.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

