PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $1.26 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1,214.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,354.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.01819594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.81 or 0.02892659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00588902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00633438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00064465 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00391912 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,115,781 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

