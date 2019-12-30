Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $49.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.22. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

