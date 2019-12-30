Presearch (PRE) Trading Down 40.1% Over Last Week

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Presearch token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $491,189.00 and approximately $3,320.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00588902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009689 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

Presearch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

