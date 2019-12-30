Primas 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $487,954.00 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Primas token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, BCEX and LBank. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Primas has a market cap of $997,826.00 and $487,954.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Primas Profile

Primas’ launch date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primas is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

