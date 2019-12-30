Primecoin (XPM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and Bleutrade. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and $15,695.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,165,898 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

