PRiVCY Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $34,080.00 and $4.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00043270 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00053786 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

