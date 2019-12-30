ProCurrency (PROC) Price Tops $0.0000

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. ProCurrency has a total market capitalization of $4,435.00 and $329.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProCurrency coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.02487644 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Profile

ProCurrency (PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,301,207 coins and its circulating supply is 104,226,326 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

