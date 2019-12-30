Profile Utility Token One Day Volume Reaches $5,207.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, LBank and Coinrail. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $47,124.00 and $5,207.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058155 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086197 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000912 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00072674 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,306.24 or 1.00415278 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.