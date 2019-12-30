Propy (PRO) Price Tops $0.0660

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Propy token can now be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Propy has a market cap of $3.17 million and $72,935.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Propy Profile

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,073,586 tokens. Propy’s official website is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

