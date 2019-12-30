Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Bryan Giraudo purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suneel Gupta purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 389,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,797.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 39,175 shares of company stock worth $205,493. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 340,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 409,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47,175 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $198.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 209.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.