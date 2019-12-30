Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce $150,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $730,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $45.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 119.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Prothena by 30.2% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prothena has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.32.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

