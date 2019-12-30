ProxyNode Reaches Market Cap of $85,406.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 20% against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $85,406.00 and $104.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00045005 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00585889 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001048 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 146,920,943 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

