PUBLISH (NEWS) Market Capitalization Reaches $249,270.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $249,270.00 and approximately $20,723.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00192099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.01334516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123501 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,955,584 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

