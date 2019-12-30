PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0001

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $307,742.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Coinall and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.64 or 0.06110370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037029 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001226 BTC.

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io.

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, HitBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, CoinBene, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

