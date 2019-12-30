Pundi X Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $29.95 million and $513,926.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 259,810,708,833 coins and its circulating supply is 234,964,928,276 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

