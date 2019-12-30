Pure (PUREX) Market Cap Reaches $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00588574 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000876 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pure

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

