Pylon Network (PYLNT) Trading Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $272,344.00 and approximately $1,826.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00007085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $13.77 and $51.55.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.24 or 0.06083067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029746 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037162 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

PYLNT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 527,179 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org.

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $32.15, $18.94, $5.60, $20.33, $10.39, $13.77, $51.55, $7.50, $33.94 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

