Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Norbord Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norbord in a report issued on Thursday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$574.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$604.38 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norbord from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of OSB opened at C$35.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Norbord has a 1 year low of C$26.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$955,220.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

