Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Lowered by Analyst

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.98 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

