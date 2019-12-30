QASH Price Tops $0.0468 on Top Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One QASH token can now be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, GOPAX and Huobi. QASH has a total market cap of $16.39 million and $144,475.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QASH has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00191813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.01330753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Gate.io, EXX, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

