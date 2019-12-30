Qtum Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00022356 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, ABCC, GOPAX and Bittrex. Qtum has a total market cap of $156.97 million and $301.94 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005743 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,023,968 coins and its circulating supply is 96,273,948 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bitbns, Binance, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Coinrail, Liqui, BigONE, GOPAX, Upbit, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Coindeal, Ovis, Bitfinex, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bibox, Iquant, DigiFinex, Exrates, CoinEx, Coinone, OKEx, ABCC, Liquid, Bittrex, Gate.io, BCEX, EXX, Crex24, Cobinhood, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, BitForex, Bithumb, Allcoin, Coinsuper, Huobi, HBUS, DragonEX, LBank and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

