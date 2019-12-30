Quasarcoin Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $530,856.00 and $2,154.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,366,674 coins and its circulating supply is 168,366,674 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

