Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.35 Million

Analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) will report $24.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quest Resource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.30 million to $24.40 million. Quest Resource posted sales of $25.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Resource will report full-year sales of $100.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $100.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $106.36 million, with estimates ranging from $104.51 million to $108.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quest Resource.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 38.9% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,615,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 452,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $688,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $346,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.