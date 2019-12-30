QunQun (QUN) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $13.77 and $51.55. In the last week, QunQun has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $435,612.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.80 or 0.06059571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55, $10.39, $7.50, $24.43, $24.68, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.