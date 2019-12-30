Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

QTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTT opened at $3.39 on Monday. Qutoutiao has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $960.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 380.12% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qutoutiao will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

