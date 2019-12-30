QYNO Market Cap Tops $396.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 43% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, QYNO has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. QYNO has a market cap of $396.00 and $6.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

