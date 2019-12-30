Radium (RADS) Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $928.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00005983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Radium has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022426 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,915,133 coins and its circulating supply is 3,901,108 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

