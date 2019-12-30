Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,857,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,207 shares of company stock valued at $38,655,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $117.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.23. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $133.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.