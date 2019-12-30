Raven Protocol Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $219,644.00 and $4,445.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

