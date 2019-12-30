Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) to post sales of $8.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Raytheon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.97 billion. Raytheon reported sales of $7.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full year sales of $29.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.31 billion to $29.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.24 billion to $31.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.76.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,802,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after acquiring an additional 398,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,325,000 after purchasing an additional 156,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $220.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $149.26 and a 12 month high of $222.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

