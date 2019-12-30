RChain (RHOC) Trading Down 55.9% This Week

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One RChain token can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, AirSwap, ChaoEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $2,400.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00190373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.01338813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00124086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RChain

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, OOOBTC, Bitinka, BitMart, Kucoin, IDEX, AirSwap and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

