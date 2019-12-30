Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chart Industries (GTLS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) in the last few weeks:

12/27/2019 – Chart Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

12/25/2019 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

12/24/2019 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/6/2019 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

GTLS opened at $68.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.23. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

