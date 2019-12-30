Red Pulse Phoenix Market Cap Hits $3.13 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Kucoin. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $128,187.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

