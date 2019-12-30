RED (RED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $200,333.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. RED has a market capitalization of $200,333.00 and $27,260.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00588902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009689 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

