RedFOX Labs Trading 1% Lower This Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $963,318.00 and $60,671.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00390600 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00074756 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00100390 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001436 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.