Refereum (RFR) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $25,236.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.01343278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00124431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,440,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex, DDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.