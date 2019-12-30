Relex (RLX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $160.00

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Relex has a total market capitalization of $236,085.00 and $160.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Relex has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.01342834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00123367 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,589,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

