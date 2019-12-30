Rentberry Price Hits $0.0002 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Rentberry has a market cap of $75,298.00 and $2.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00192099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.01334516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123501 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.