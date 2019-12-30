Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Short Interest Update

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 702,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 663,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Shares of REPL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.79. 4,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,586. The company has a market cap of $494.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.08. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhodes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,500 and have sold 150,000 shares valued at $2,543,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 733,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.