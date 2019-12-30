Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Santander upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $15.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

