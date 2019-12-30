Republic Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st.

Republic Services has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Republic Services to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG stock opened at $90.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.61. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.